How Aussie startups can follow in the footsteps of the country’s biggest unicorns

Despite a tightening funding landscape, Australia continues to be a hotbed of startup activity. Many local VC funds still have capital to deploy, presenting an opportunity for innovative founders looking to grow their business.

For those entering the ecosystem, founders face an intimidating set of hurdles: building the product and finding a market fit, accurately defining their audience, generating revenue, raising funds, and building a team — in addition to all the business admin required. Thankfully these days, setting up and managing the tech stack is so much easier, as most digital businesses are now born in the cloud.

Being born in the digital realm has its advantages, such as the lack of legacy baggage providing startups with the ability to be more agile than traditional rivals seeking to cope with disruption.

That said, a headstart is not guaranteed for a fully digital startup. It still needs resources to tap into, whether these are in the shape of technology infrastructure and capability, or business experience and mentorship. For startups looking to follow in the footsteps of Australia’s unicorns, there are five ingredients I see as crucial to success.