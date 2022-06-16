My biggest mistake: Steph Claire Smith and Laura Henshaw, co-founders of Keep It Cleaner

When Keep It Cleaner began in its first iteration, it was an eBook launched by two young women: Steph Claire Smith and Laura Henshaw, aged 21 and 22 years old, respectively.

These days, the business encompasses an app, a podcast, and a fast moving consumer goods arm, which helps the brand showcase to its loyal customer base why health and fitness should be viewed as a “holistic” experience.

We’re now seven years on from eBook days, and the co-founders — now 28 and 29 — sat down with SmartCompany Plus to reflect on the biggest mistake they’ve made as young, female entrepreneurs.