Want your staff to stop procrastinating? Don’t give them a deadline

Maroš Servátka of Australia’s Macquarie Business School and three co-researchers — Stephen Knowles, Trudy Sullivan, and Murat Genç, all from New Zealand’s University of Otago — invited 3276 people to take a short online survey in exchange for a $10 donation to charity. Some participants were given a one-week deadline, some were given a one-month deadline, and some were given no deadline at all. Members of the last group returned more surveys than those in the other two groups did, and they also responded more quickly. The conclusion: to keep people from procrastinating, don’t give them a deadline.

Professor Servátka, defend your research

Servátka: Deadlines motivate us to do things we might otherwise put off, but the relationship isn’t always clear-cut. For example, although a long deadline theoretically gives us more time to finish a task, it often means that we postpone it over and over until eventually we forget all about it. Indeed, only 5.5% of the people who were given a monthlong deadline returned our survey, compared with 6.6% of those who were given just a week. But people who were given no deadline had the highest response rate of all: 8.3%. And they were more likely than the others to return the survey within three days.

HBR: I can see why people under a tight deadline would respond better than those with the luxury of a month. But why would the lack of pressure get the best results?

A: A deadline signals the importance and urgency of a task, so not surprisingly, people often interpret a long deadline as permission to delay. You might assume that the lack of a deadline would be viewed in much the same light. But in fact people tend to interpret it in just the opposite way, as meaning “Get this done as soon as possible!” The urgency and pressure are implied. Critically, we didn’t tell people that they had an unlimited amount of time to send the survey in; we simply didn’t mention a date. Theoretically, the two are the same, but in practice they get very different results.