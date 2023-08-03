coco & eve

Coco & Eve founder Emily Hamilton. Source: Supplied

Inspiration
Morganne Kopittke

Sold my house to fund my business: The story of beauty brand Coco & Eve founder Emily Hamilton

Authors
Morganne Kopittke
4 minute Read

All business founders make sacrifices, but not all would go as far as selling their house to fund their new venture. 

But that’s exactly what Melbourne entrepreneur Emily Hamilton did in 2019 to fund Coco & Eve, the beauty brand she had founded 12 months earlier. 

The funds from the house’s sale went towards research and development (R&D), clinical and consumer trials, and supporting 12 product launches per year for the fast-growing brand. 

Hamilton was inspired to found the business in 2018 following a trip to Bali. Her goal was to bottle up the magic of the popular holiday destination by combining tropical ingredients with some serious science to develop unique beauty products. 

