Rethink your pricing by looking to other industries

By Rafi Mohammed

For nearly a century, most auto insurance companies have priced their services in the same way, charging customers an annual premium for unlimited driving. The premium varies depending on a driver’s age, vehicle, driving history, estimated annual mileage, coverage levels, and other factors, but the basic pricing scheme—an annual premium—has been an industry standard.

A little more than a decade ago, executives at Allstate began debating a question: If we could better assess who’s driving safely and how much someone is behind the wheel, could we improve the way we set prices—and attract new customers in the process? After careful study, Allstate decided the answer was yes.

In 2010 the company introduced Drivewise, a program that uses telemetric technology (a plug-in device or a smartphone app) to monitor enrolled customers’ real-time driving habits, such as sudden braking and excessive speed. Allstate could now rely on more-accurate data and adjust premiums accordingly. People who consider themselves safer drivers flocked to Drivewise, which also offers them personalized feedback about behaviors they can change to lower their bill. “Customers get excited over the savings and the gamification,” says David MacInnis, who led the telematics program until recently.