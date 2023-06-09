The U Group & Co

Source: Supplied

Inspiration
Nicole Lutze

From the streets to $15 million: How Tyler Spooner led The U Group & Co to 8,000% revenue growth

Authors
Nicole Lutze
Startup News
6 minute Read

Tyler Spooner has experienced his fair share of ups and downs. Orphaned by age 10, Spooner spent “a bit of time living on the streets” as a teen before migrating from New Zealand to Australia at age 18. In Perth, he launched his first business — a commercial cleaning company — before eventually taking the leap into the world of tech startups.

Along with co-founders Brenda Lai and Jason Gan, Spooner launched The U Group & Co in 2018 — an ethical data company that has since expanded in four countries. After five years, many of which Tyler worked for free while sleeping in his office, the company has finally turned profitable with an impressive annual revenue of around $15 million.

In an interview with SmartCompany Plus, Tyler Spooner chats about his leap into startups and the lessons he’s taken from the business world.

From door-to-door salesman to tech startup founder

Back in the year 2000, at the age of 18, Spooner moved to Western Australia to join the mining boom. But his high hopes were dashed not long after arriving when he discovered the boom had already gone “bust”, and he couldn’t get a job.

Keep reading for free

Join as a new subscriber and get your first month on us.
Learn more
Already a Plus member? Sign in here

 

More for you from PLUS

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.