The key to successful organisational change is engaging with your employees

“I don’t have time for this and I don’t do feelings,” Graeme, a leader in the water industry told me as we discussed an upcoming change in his team.

Graeme was frustrated that his people were distracted by the uncertainty the change was creating. “I just need them to focus on work, get the job done, and not get caught up in worrying about what they think is and isn’t going to happen,” he said.

Graeme’s response is not an isolated one. I’ve heard a version of this many times over the years, including from Melanie, a nurse unit manager in a large hospital.

“There should be no such thing as emotion in the workplace,” she said, deadpan. “If you have to deliver a hard message, stick to the facts and keep emotions out of it.”