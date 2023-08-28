From Sunrise to sunscreen: How Samantha Brett put Naked Sundays on the global map

Waking up at the crack of dawn, early mornings, late nights and breaking news used to be a daily routine for Samantha Brett during her time as a news reporter and on breakfast show Sunrise.

Now the Naked Sundays founder is looking to expand her Australian SPF skincare business further on the global map and focusing on product launches, all while ensuring everyone wears sunscreen.

Naked Sundays launched in January 2021 with two products; the SPF50+ Mist, and the Collagen Creme SPF50 Moisturiser.

Brett said both products completely sold out in less than three weeks.