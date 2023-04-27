Muk mats

Source: Supplied

Inspiration
Nicole Lutze

A passion for surfing and leftover astroturf: The story of Muk Mat founder Suzanne Horton

Authors
Nicole Lutze
Retail
6 minute Read

They say cleanliness is next to godliness, but for Muk Mat founder Suzanne Horton, a quest for cleanliness turned out to be a multi-million dollar venture.

Her astroturf-inspired mat for campers, surfers and outdoor enthusiasts helps keep sand and dirt out of cars, tents, campervans and homes. Within three years, Muk Mat generated more than $3 million in revenue and are now stocked in close to 100 retailers in Australia and New Zealand, including Anaconda. With more styles due for release later this year, Horton has her sights set on domestic growth and overseas expansion.

In a recent interview, Horton opened up about the “Tipping Point” for Muk Mat and how entrepreneurs can apply it to achieve rapid growth and success.

The sand-banishing concept

Like all good business ideas, Muk Mat was created from a genuine need. As part of a family of surfers and beachgoers living on the Gold Coast, Horton constantly battled sand in her car and home. But a leftover strip of astroturf near her garage changed everything.  

Keep reading for free

Join as a new subscriber and get your first month on us.
Learn more
Already a Plus member? Sign in here

 

More for you from PLUS

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.