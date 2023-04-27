A passion for surfing and leftover astroturf: The story of Muk Mat founder Suzanne Horton

They say cleanliness is next to godliness, but for Muk Mat founder Suzanne Horton, a quest for cleanliness turned out to be a multi-million dollar venture.

Her astroturf-inspired mat for campers, surfers and outdoor enthusiasts helps keep sand and dirt out of cars, tents, campervans and homes. Within three years, Muk Mat generated more than $3 million in revenue and are now stocked in close to 100 retailers in Australia and New Zealand, including Anaconda. With more styles due for release later this year, Horton has her sights set on domestic growth and overseas expansion.

In a recent interview, Horton opened up about the “Tipping Point” for Muk Mat and how entrepreneurs can apply it to achieve rapid growth and success.