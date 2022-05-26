Five ways to become a sustainable performance organisation

Many business leaders are currently faced with the complex task of rebuilding the wellbeing of their people, while also setting ambitious growth targets and planning for long-term success.

One of the greatest challenges businesses have faced over the course of the pandemic is operating with less resources and a potentially compromised workforce, whilst trying to remain innovative, and profitable. For leaders and their teams, these challenges may have proven to be inspirational but may have also unwittingly nurtured fear, further fatigue, and destruction of leadership trust.

The cultural undertone of many fast-growing organisations is often that employees must sprint a marathon and never fail in the pursuit of innovation, competitiveness, and bottom-line performance. In part, this level of intensity and pressure is driven long before a workday starts. At the economic, market, shareholder and board level, there is an imperative for growth, competitiveness, customer satisfaction and return on investment that ultimately creates the track for the ensuing sprint.

In a financially driven environment, this manifests internally as structural re-designs and/or cost-cutting; all happening while the core business of meeting customer requirements needs to be exceeded. This can result in leaders and staff living with low levels of resilience, mental illness and flagging performance.