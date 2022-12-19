Is a member of your team transitioning? Here’s how you can support them

There are 1.6 million transgender people living in the US, and one in five gen Zers identify as LGBTQ. That number isn’t small. If businesses want to attract great talent, keep that talent and have organisations where everyone thrives, employers need to do more to support the trans community at work.

First, educate yourself on what "transitioning" means

Trans is an umbrella term used to describe the experience of someone whose sex assigned at birth doesn’t match their gender. Some trans people are binary, such as trans men or trans woman, while others aren’t, such as nonbinary, gender-nonconforming and agender people. Remember that gender identity is different from gender expression, which describes how we externally express our gender through clothes, hairstyles, body language and other aspects.

The action of “transitioning” typically describes a trans person who is choosing to take legal, medical or social actions to affirm their identity. Some people may feel like they have a clear goal for their transitions, such as being perceived as their genders 100% of the time. Others may see transitioning as an ongoing and more fluid process without a specific end goal.