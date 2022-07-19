How to overcome tech challenges in remote and hybrid working models

A clear by-product of the pandemic is the increased reliance we now have on technology to communicate, stay connected, and work remotely. Technology allowed our professional and personal lives to continue, despite the unique disturbances brought about by COVID-19.

The broad adoption of remote and hybrid working models is a positive outcome of the pandemic for organisations and employees alike — with studies showing this new way of working to have increased employee wellbeing and productivity. Recent research by professors at Swinburne University of Technology, found workers with the greatest level of flexibility were the happiest out of those surveyed.

With increased wellbeing comes the potential for increased productivity, which is supported by a report by the Productivity Commission which found most employees felt at least as productive working from home, if not more.

But despite the indisputable benefits of flexible working arrangements, it’s not always smooth sailing. Remote work has introduced a new set of challenges that business leaders haven’t dealt with in the past.