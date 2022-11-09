COVID-19 forced Thankyou to rebuild its supply chain, but it also saved the business

In early 2020, social enterprise Thankyou received an unexpected $1 million bill that almost shut its doors for good.

Thankyou had just spent two years completing a new strategic plan, known internally as Project Salvation. It was a deep examination of the company’s fundamentals, co-founder and managing director Daniel Flynn says, and had led to the business walking away from its founding product — bottled water.

It currently sells soaps, shampoos and baby care products, the profits of which are redirected to charity.

“They say growth covers a multitude of sins, and it’s true,” he said.