COVID-19 forced Thankyou to rebuild its supply chain, but it also saved the business
In early 2020, social enterprise Thankyou received an unexpected $1 million bill that almost shut its doors for good.
Thankyou had just spent two years completing a new strategic plan, known internally as Project Salvation. It was a deep examination of the company’s fundamentals, co-founder and managing director Daniel Flynn says, and had led to the business walking away from its founding product — bottled water.
It currently sells soaps, shampoos and baby care products, the profits of which are redirected to charity.
“They say growth covers a multitude of sins, and it’s true,” he said.
