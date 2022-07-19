The five roles of effective change agents
Monumental workforce and societal shifts mean today’s leaders are expected to assume a stronger voice as well as a more active role in instigating meaningful change.
This shift in expectations has pushed leaders to prioritise supporting the psychological and physical wellbeing of their team members. It’s also forced leaders to reassess their responsibilities and expand their priorities far beyond simply delivering shareholder value.
As McKinsey & Company has articulated, modern leaders must co-create meaningful value with and for all stakeholders, encompassing customers, employees, partners, shareholders, and society as a whole.
We evaluated international research and best practices, while also observing how CEOs and leaders are acting as personal change agents. As a result of our research and observations, we have identified five key roles that these leaders fulfill to reshape organisational wellbeing. The five roles are: embracer; investigator; challenger; integrator; and advocator.
