The five roles of effective change agents

Monumental workforce and societal shifts mean today’s leaders are expected to assume a stronger voice as well as a more active role in instigating meaningful change.

This shift in expectations has pushed leaders to prioritise supporting the psychological and physical wellbeing of their team members. It’s also forced leaders to reassess their responsibilities and expand their priorities far beyond simply delivering shareholder value.

As McKinsey & Company has articulated, modern leaders must co-create meaningful value with and for all stakeholders, encompassing customers, employees, partners, shareholders, and society as a whole.