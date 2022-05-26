The Great Avoidance: What to consider if your staff are reluctant to come back to the office

We’ve all heard different return to office stories. For some it’s been a welcome relief, stepping away from the blurred lines of work and home, packing a lunch, sending kids back to school, and dusting off the old suit jacket (even if it is now paired with jeans!)

Others have been more reluctant, enjoying the privacy, space, and control over scheduled interactions we became familiar with during the pandemic. Spending more time locally and less time travelling, completing chores between meetings, or being at home with an unwell child while still being able to work productively has meant that for some, while the jacket may be on top, slippers are firmly planted under the desk.