Why The Healthy Mummy has one third of its staff looking after its dynamic online community

There’s power in community and The Healthy Mummy founder Rhian Allen understands that like few others.

Allen’s business, which she sold to ASX-listed Halo Food Co in a $17 million deal in February, has grown into a business with $21 million in annual revenue in large part due to its vibrant, highly engaged social media community.

The business has some 1.5 million followers across its social platforms in Australia alone and more than 600,000 members in its dedicated Facebook group.

This Facebook group has become something of a secret weapon for the business, which Allen started 12 years ago and which offers mums a health and lifestyle program, including meal and exercise plans, supplements and smoothies, recipes and merchandise.