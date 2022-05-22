the healthy mummy

Rhian Allen with some of The Healthy Mummy's products. Source: supplied.

Marketing
Eloise Keating

Why The Healthy Mummy has one third of its staff looking after its dynamic online community

Authors
Eloise Keating
Social Media
5 minute Read

There’s power in community and The Healthy Mummy founder Rhian Allen understands that like few others. 

Allen’s business, which she sold to ASX-listed Halo Food Co in a $17 million deal in February, has grown into a business with $21 million in annual revenue in large part due to its vibrant, highly engaged social media community.

The business has some 1.5 million followers across its social platforms in Australia alone and more than 600,000 members in its dedicated Facebook group.

This Facebook group has become something of a secret weapon for the business, which Allen started 12 years ago and which offers mums a health and lifestyle program, including meal and exercise plans, supplements and smoothies, recipes and merchandise.

Subscribe to keep reading

Get your first 30 days FREE
Learn more
Already a Plus member?

 

More for you from PLUS

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.