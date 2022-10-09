How The Quick Flick founder Iris Smit forged a $15 million beauty empire

It only takes a glimpse of her pink and yellow skincare/sunscreen hybrid range Quick Screen lining the shelves in the beauty section at her local Coles supermarket to make an every day trip to the grocery store a surreal experience for The Quick Flick founder Iris Smit.

For Smit, the opportunity to pitch and close a deal with Coles — and launch her new collection of Quick Screen SPF 50+ “skinscreen” products in 820 supermarkets across Australia — is a dream come true for a girl who started her entrepreneurship journey coding websites at 14 years old and opening her own Etsy vintage store at 16.

A fondness for beauty and a desire to be a champion of change in the industry saw Smit come up with the idea for her Perth-based startup, The Quick Flick, in 2017 from her dining room table.

While studying a Bachelor of Science in Interior Architecture and mastering a winged eyeliner, Smit invested $10,000 of her own money and launched The Quick Flick, with a focus on challenging traditional cosmetic applications through compact, time-saving and multi-functional products.