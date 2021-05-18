Behavioural science hacks: How to frame your ads to increase clicks

Want your ads to be clicked six times more?
This SmartCompany Plus article by behavioural science expert Bri Williams uses research-backed methods to help you frame your advertisements.
The regulatory fit theory organises people into two distinct mindsets: prevention focused, or promotion focused. Prevention focused people are motivated by avoiding potential dangers, while promotion focused people are motivated by potential positive outcomes. Both have implications for your marketing strategies.
The article teaches:
- The benefits of positive-worded advertising;
- How to reach prevention focused customers; and
- Which framing resonates with the most customers.