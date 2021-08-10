Lessons from Apple: Getting your company structure right to compete with the world’s best

This analysis covers:

Why it’s easier to train an expert to manage well than to train a manager to be an expert;

Why Apple has not had general managers since 1997; and

How Apple manages conflicts between teams with equal standing.

The structure of your company can have a bigger impact on performance than the individuals. If you have the right talent, but they are not empowered to drive decision making, you’re not getting the full value out of their expertise.

At Apple, each company division is organised around functions and headed up by an expert in the field, not a business manager. This allows the company to make bold investments based on its predictions for the fast-moving tech landscape.

Steve Jobs’ 1997 decision to restructure the company as such helped it grow from 8,000 employees, and US$7 billion in revenue, to 137,000 employees and US$260 billion in revenue by 2019.