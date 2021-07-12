Better questions give better answers: Brainstorming for transformative change

This article teaches:

Why you should brainstorm for questions rather than answers;

How to set the stage to get your team in the right frame of mind; and

Why the most uncomfortable questions lead to the greatest change.

Great innovators have always known that the key to unlocking a better answer is to ask a better question— one that challenges deeply held assumptions. Yet most people don’t do that, even when brainstorming, because it doesn’t come naturally. As a result, they can get stuck in their search for fresh ideas.

By brainstorming for questions instead of answers, you can create a safe space for deeper exploration and powerful problem solving.