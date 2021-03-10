Passion. Purpose. Profit by Fiona Killackey

You can’t build a business you love (and that is successful) without first understanding where your business is right now. In this exclusive extract from her book Passion. Purpose. Profit , small business expert Fiona Killackey shows you how to work out exactly what is, and isn’t, working in your business.

I’m showing my age here, but I finished prep (i.e. the first year of primary/elementary school) in 1985. My parents had arrived in Australia from England eighteen months earlier and, not knowing what age kids started school here, I was put into school at four years of age. For the next thirteen years I was always the youngest kid in my year level (often younger than those in the year below me, too).

My son has had a completely different introduction to prep. He was six years old the month he began primary school. He has been the recipient of far more ‘play learning’ than I was, and – living surrounded by natural bushland – he’s been able to enjoy a lot of learning about the environment, climate change and nature’s ecosystem. The differences in the way kids are educated now vs. the mid-eighties is massive. And, for the most part, I believe it’s far better.

Case in point: I collect my son from school every afternoon around 3.30 pm (#freedom – it’s one of the reasons I started my own business).

We always talk about which three things he learned that day. Recently he told me he had spent the entire day focused on one new word. I admit I was initially baffled; six and a half hours on one word? Really?

Me: What’s the word then?

My son: Yet.

Me: Yet?? (Seriously? An entire day on a three-letter word?!)

My son: Yep, we learned that we can’t always know if we are good or bad at something. Instead of saying, ‘I can’t play basketball’ or ‘I’m not good at maths’ we add the word ‘yet’ to the end.

He then told me about resilience and trying again, and ‘not telling yourself you’re not good at something, as you just don’t know if in the future you might be’.

One of the most common statements I hear from small business owners I work with is:

‘I’m just crap at [insert any area of marketing or business management].’

My reply is always the same: ‘How do you know you’re crap at XYZ?’

Starting and growing a small business is akin to undertaking a series of intense therapy sessions … with yourself as both the psychologist and the client.

The longer you’re running your small business, the more likely you are to be forced to look at who you really are, what makes you happy, what leaves you feeling depleted and what impact you most want to have on the world around you.

You will also be forced to look at how skilled – or not – you are at various elements of your business.

If you have staff, you’ll find out what sort of manager or leader you are. If you design and sell products, you will discover at what point you’re happy to compromise on quality for return on investment. If you sell services, you’ll see how far you’re willing to go to keep clients happy and, on the flip side, you’ll work out how to ‘break up’ with clients who don’t light you up. If you do any sort of marketing, you’ll discover how comfortable – or not – you are sharing your story and discussing what it is that your business offers. To run a successful business today, you will need to understand (at some level) things like email marketing, website analytics and SEO.

Running a business guarantees that you will come face-to-face with your fears, as well as any limiting beliefs you may have around money, marketing and mindset. In all cases, you will be discovering things about yourself that you may never have had to think about before. And that, my friend, can be scary.

But it doesn’t mean you are necessarily bad at any of those things. Often, it just means you are not an expert … ‘yet’.

Most of us started our biz with skills in a particular area we felt we could share and make an income from. Those skills may have been in design or making products, in delivering a service or in technology. What we quickly learn is that running a small biz involves a lot more elements than just those we’re ‘good’ at.

But instead of telling ourselves we are crap at XYZ, perhaps we need to take a leaf out of my son’s (school) book and add the word ‘yet’ to our statements.

I’m not good at social media yet.

I’m not good at numbers yet.

I’m not organised with my systems yet.

I’m not good at managing staff yet.

Take a minute to ask yourself: what would adding ‘yet’ do for your mindset?

When we say I’m not good at X, it’s a finite statement. By simply adding ‘yet’ to the end of it, we open the door to possibilities about how we can improve.

It may just prompt you to figure out the steps you’ll need to take to get from where you are right now to where you’d like to be in three, six, nine or twelve months.

Uncovering your strengths and weaknesses is a journey. You can’t expect to get ten out of ten for a skill you’ve never had to use.

In this chapter, we’re going to look at where you are right now when it comes to the areas of your business that you’ll need to be across in order to succeed. Sure, there will be areas you’re not amazing at – yet! – but you won’t know how to improve unless you know (and are brave enough to acknowledge) where you’re starting from.

Most of the following exercises are aimed at people already in business. If you’re yet to start your business, answer these in relation to your current role or another role you’ve had that’s closest to the one you will be taking on in your business.