The branding secrets behind booze-free beer business Heaps Normal

Heaps Normal is more than just another Melbourne craft beer brand. It’s fostering change in Australian drinking culture and tapping into a demand for local brews. It also happens to be 0.5% alcohol.
This SmartCompany Plus article unearths the secrets behind Heaps Normal’s branding, including the thinking behind the name, the packaging and the social media messaging, and where it sits in the Aussie beer scene.
Founder and chief Andy Miller reveals:
- Why being alcohol-free isn’t at the heart of the brand;
- How the team is shaking up Aussie beer culture; and
- Why even if you have all the fancy branding in the world, your product still has to speak for itself.