What Rebekah Campbell learnt about partnerships from Canva’s Melanie Perkins and Cliff Obrecht

This extract covers:

How Canva’s Melanie Perkins and Cliff Obrecht make their partnership work;

Why their individual decisions are owned by the team once they’re made; and

How regular conversations about the long-term future keep them on the same page.

Rebekah Campbell’s book, 138 Dates, documents the journey of building her startup Hey You, raising capital in Silicon Valley and dating 138 different men to eventually find her partner Rod.

In this exclusive extract, Campbell shares the advice she received from Canva founders Melanie Perkins and Cliff Obrecht on successful partnerships that apply to both dating and business.