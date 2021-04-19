Forget 10,000 hours on one skill. According to David Epstein, range is the key to success

David Epstein is an investigative journalist and author of the New York Times bestseller, The Sports Gene, which examined the science behind extraordinary athletic performance.

His second book, Range: How Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World, breaks down success across multiple fields, making the argument that most successful people aren’t specialists, and instead have wide-ranging experiences.

This review explains Epstein’s key arguments, pulling out three insights, along with three ways to increase your range.

It teaches you: