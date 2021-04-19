Range is David Epstein's second book, following bestseller The Sports Gene. Source:davidepstein.com

The Right Stuff
Marko Zitko

Forget 10,000 hours on one skill. According to David Epstein, range is the key to success

Authors
Marko Zitko
Professional Development
articleArticle
5 minute Read

David Epstein is an investigative journalist and author of the New York Times bestseller, The Sports Gene, which examined the science behind extraordinary athletic performance.

His second book, Range: How Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World, breaks down success across multiple fields, making the argument that most successful people aren’t specialists, and instead have wide-ranging experiences.

This review explains Epstein’s key arguments, pulling out three insights, along with three ways to increase your range.

It teaches you:

  • Head starts are overrated;
  • Range improves innovation and creativity; and
  • The importance of starting broad before narrowing in.
Join Plus to access
Already a Plus member?

More for you from PLUS