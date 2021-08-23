How edible coffee cup startup Good Edi found success despite launching in a pandemic

This article covers:

The benefits of low-risk product testing through crowdfunding;

How to fast-track your marketing without a big budget; and

Why design, durability, and convenience are key selling points for higher-cost sustainable products.

With Australian states and territories fast-tracking plastic banning policies, the writing is on the wall for environmentally unfriendly food packaging.

But there are challenges with bringing sustainable products to market — premium pricing, carbon footprints, and getting suppliers on board, for example.

Good Edi had to conquer these, while selling to one of the hardest-hit sectors during the COVID-19 pandemic: cafes. This interview with founders Aniyo Rahebi and Catherine Hutchins walks you through how they achieved it.