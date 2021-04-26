There is no better source of leads and revenue than referrals that come from your existing clients.
Referred customers advance through the sales process faster, are more forgiving in negotiations and tend towards greater loyalty. Why? Because you begin with the credibility of a trusted peer.
This SmartCompany Plus article offers a three-step guide to building out a referral strategy, explaining:
- How to make referral business a central part of your strategy;
- How to manage acquisition of referrals; and
- How to get the execution right.