For Floridia Cheese, a more than 60-years-old, third-generation family cheesemaking business, one of the most time consuming tasks is paying its farmers for milk.

Currently, this payment process is managed through a series of Microsoft Excel spreadsheets that are overseen by multiple people within the business, and double checked by an accountant with every change.

But the price of milk isn’t fixed; it’s dependent on fat content, protein, general quality (with step ups or step downs), and then the volume.