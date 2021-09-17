The family behind Floridia Cheese. Source: supplied

Paul Brescia

“Change is good”: How third-generation family business Floridia Cheese is cutting its time spent on payment admin by 70%

Paul Brescia
Business Advice, Technology
6 minute Read

For Floridia Cheese, a more than 60-years-old, third-generation family cheesemaking business, one of the most time consuming tasks is paying its farmers for milk.

Currently, this payment process is managed through a series of Microsoft Excel spreadsheets that are overseen by multiple people within the business, and double checked by an accountant with every change.

But the price of milk isn’t fixed; it’s dependent on fat content, protein, general quality (with step ups or step downs), and then the volume.

