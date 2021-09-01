Five lessons on scaling your customer service from Smart50 winner Foodbomb

This article covers:

The benefits of assigning individual team members to customers;

Why you need to incorporate data analysis to replace one-on-one feedback when you grow; and

The level of education and collaboration needed when your product aims to change a customer’s behaviour.

Foodbomb was the winner of the Smart50 StartupSmart award in 2018, with its tech portal that allows hospitality businesses to order from a range of suppliers being a clear hit with the judges.

To get the product right Foodbomb’s founders invested significant time meeting face-to-face and jumping on the phone with their target market. But as the business grew, that became less practical.

Read how the award-winning startup has changed its processes to keep close to its customer base, including five tips can apply to your own business.