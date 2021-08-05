Atlassian’s Dom Price on how to keep staff on board when talent is scarce

This interview covers:

The importance of investing in your employees, and making it personal;

Why workers should drive decision-making, and how to make that happen; and

How an increasingly disenchanted workforce could pose an opportunity for small businesses and startups.

Negotiating the ‘future of work’ is about more than office attendance and countering Zoom fatigue. Employees are more focused than ever before on culture, values and work-life balance.

And if you don’t get it right, they’re willing to walk away.

In a recent survey of Australian workers, 69% said they would turn down a promotion to preserve their mental health. A further 37% said they would consider resigning if their employer acted in a way that did not align with their personal values.

In such an uncertain environment, Atlassian work futurist Dom Price unpicks how businesses can get on the right track, and keep their best people on board.