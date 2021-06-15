Five ingredients for good leadership according to Grill’d founder Simon Crowe

When you’re growing a business fast, you need to get the systems and structures right before scaling otherwise that growth becomes uncontrollable, according to Grill’d founder Simon Crowe.
This interview covers the leadership lessons Crowe picked up in particularly hard times, including when Grill’d was investigated by the Fair Work Ombusdman for alleged underpayment of workers.
This article teaches:
- Why you shouldn’t scale up with a focus on growth over quality;
- The benefit of internal programs to boost talent; and
- The value of advisory boards when you’re a serial entrepreneur.