A six-step strategy for lobbying government: Kate Carnell and Jo Scard give the inside account

SmartCompany Plus interviewed two of Australia’s most successful and connected lobbyists, Kate Carnell, and Jo Scard, to create this guide for how businesses can be heard by government.
If you’ve ever been daunted by approaching a politician or public servant, this piece breaks it down for you: from strategy to tactics, covering frequency of communication, tone, and expectations.
It gives you:
- A six step-strategy from identifying the best people to meeting structure, and follow ups;
- How to (and not to) involve the media or opposition; and
- A best-practice format to present arguments that cut through and lead to results.