Firing someone is never a pleasant experience and can be the cause of a lot of anxiety, but having the right team onboard is a business priority. If you want to be an effective leader, managing people out of the business is something you need to do well.

The key to effective, humane firing is to focus on how you treat people during the process. By following this guide, you can be sure your employee is treated with kindness, respect, and honesty during a difficult time.