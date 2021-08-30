How to Get Started Investing, and tips on avoiding home country bias

This extract covers:

Why you shouldn’t invest only in local companies;

How investors around the world suffer from home bias; and

The importance of starting by investing in companies you know and understand.

It’s a big world out there and technology has made it easy to invest in it all, according to Alec Renehan and Bryce Leske, hosts of the Equity Mates podcast series and authors of new book Get Started Investing: It’s easier than you think to invest in shares.

Breaking down investment platforms, jargon, and the difference between managed and indexed funds, the duo’s new book is pitched at readers who want to make their first tentative steps.

This extract focuses on a common issue for new and seasoned investors: home country bias.