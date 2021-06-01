Navigating grey areas: Five questions that will help you make the right decision

Judgment is hard to define. It is a fusion of your thinking, feelings, experience, imagination, and character. But these five practical questions can improve your odds of making sound judgments, even when the data is incomplete or unclear, opinions are divided, and the answers are far from obvious.

Every business owner will need to tackle tough decisions where the answers sit in what could be called ‘grey areas’, so it’s crucial to have a strategy for overcoming them.

Written by the John Shad Professor of Business Ethics at Harvard Business School, Joseph L. Badaracco, this article gives you: