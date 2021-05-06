Having a laugh? Why you should use humour as a leadership tool, and how to get it right

Research shows that people who make jokes are perceived as being more intelligent, confident, and higher-status compared to those who do not.
The caveat is that the joke has to land: if you get it wrong you’re perceived as less intelligent, and less competent.
This Harvard Business Review piece summarises the latest research on humour, and explains how context, and relative levels of trust, will impact how a joke is received.
The article includes:
- Appropriate context for sarcasm, self-deprecating jokes, and inside jokes;
- When to use humour to deliver negative feedback; and
- A terrible pun about the flag of Switzerland.