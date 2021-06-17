Ian Whitworth, Undisruptable. Source: Penguin Random House

The Right Stuff
SmartCompany Plus

‘You are a salaried prisoner’: Why Ian Whitworth rallies against private equity management

Authors
SmartCompany Plus
Entrepreneurs
articleArticle
6 minute Read

A brush with a private equity firm that ‘destroyed’ a successful business was the catalyst for Ian Whitworth starting up his company, Scene Change, which offers high-end audiovisual events.

Twelve years later, he’s achieving $20 million in yearly revenue and has written a book dispelling business myths — making his argument that running a business well is not as complicated as people make it out to be.

This exclusive extract from his book, Undisruptable, covers two recurring themes: disdain for private equity firms, and why getting paid needs to be the first priority for all businesses.

This extract explores:

  • Whitworth’s experience navigating a buy-out from a private equity;
  • Why you shouldn’t offer credit to all customers; and
  • The reasonable exceptions to that rule.
Join Plus to access
Already a Plus member?

More for you from PLUS