A brush with a private equity firm that ‘destroyed’ a successful business was the catalyst for Ian Whitworth starting up his company, Scene Change, which offers high-end audiovisual events.

Twelve years later, he’s achieving $20 million in yearly revenue and has written a book dispelling business myths — making his argument that running a business well is not as complicated as people make it out to be.

This exclusive extract from his book, Undisruptable, covers two recurring themes: disdain for private equity firms, and why getting paid needs to be the first priority for all businesses.

This extract explores: