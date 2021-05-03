The six elements of good judgement: How to improve your decision making

Judgement — the ability to combine personal qualities with relevant knowledge and experience to form opinions and make decisions — is “the core of exemplary leadership”.

However, success is not always a reliable proxy of good judgement, so how do you evaluate when you’ve made the right decisions?

This SmartCompany Plus piece explains why examining learning, trust, experience, detachment, options and delivery gives you a much stronger base to improve your decision making. By focusing on specific areas, you can improve each one of them by taking individual steps and growing as a whole.

It teaches: