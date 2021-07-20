Becoming a B Corp: Lessons from KeepCup and Leor childcare

This article covers:

The benefits of B Corporation certification, from two certified businesses;

How to get B Corp certification; and

A realistic appraisal of how long it takes.

In a consumer market increasingly concerned with sustainability and ethical consumption, is it worth becoming a certified B Corporation?

KeepCup co-founder Abigail Forsyth says B Corp certification got her products stocked by Whole Foods. For childcare provider business Leor, run by Andrea Christie-David, B Corp certification helped her shape her employee contracts.

But it does cost time and money to apply. This article explains the process so you can decide if it makes sense for your business.