How KX Pilates turned a crisis into an opportunity, making $31.9 million in revenue in FY21

With more than 80 studios across the country, KX Pilates is Australia’s biggest Pilates franchise, and one of the most popular brands in the boutique fitness space.

Founded by Aaron Smith in 2010, the studios offer a dynamic form of reformer Pilates classes that combines traditional Pilates with the strengthening aspects of circuit training.

The business has evolved since Smith brought the new form of Pilates back from the UK, deciding to launch a franchise to encourage trainers to stay within the company.