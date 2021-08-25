This article covers:

The methodology and impact of Eric Ries’ The Lean Startup;

How relevant the book is in 2021; and

The lessons every business owner can take away from it.

If you’ve ever looked up the top books on entrepreneurship or launching a startup, you’re almost guaranteed to find this book featured on the list.

Written by American entrepreneur Eric Ries, The Lean Startup: How Today’s Entrepreneurs Use Continuous Innovation to Create Radically Successful Businesses redefined the way entrepreneurs managed their startups.

But given the book was released in 2011, the real question is whether The Lean Startup and the methodology still holds its value for budding entrepreneurs a decade later.