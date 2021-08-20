Me and my investor: SkedGo and carsales

This article covers:

The levels of transparency expected when receiving investment from a listed company;

How to smooth out initial bumps in the relationship; and

Why it’s crucial to empathise with the other side to get the deal over the line.

Mobility-as-a-service provider SkedGo is 20% owned by carsales.com (carsales). As part of the deal, SkedGo received a minority stake in carsales.

It’s also a strategic partnership, with SkedGo building the backend of a new app launched by carsales.

Stephen Wong, chief strategy officer at carsales, and John Nuutinen, chief executive at SkedGo, both sat down with SmartCompany Plus to discuss how they keep their relationship ticking, and worked through the harder moments.