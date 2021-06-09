Motivational magic: The science behind a perfect pep talk

You don’t need to be the Wolf of Wall Street, but the ability to inspire your team with a motivational speech is a crucial part of leadership.
While most business leaders learn from imitating their idols instead of formalising their process, you can use this three part formula to maximise motivation.
Learn and apply all three elements of the formula to put your employees in the right mindset to give their best.
This article explains:
- What the latest research reveals about pep talks;
- The common elements that all great motivational speeches include; and
- How to strike the right balance between them.