My biggest mistake: Samantha Wills, founder of Samantha Wills Jewellery

Samantha Wills was caught up in the magic of New York in 2011 when she decided to completely revamp her jewellery designs from one season to another.

Customers didn’t buy into the new vision, and she was left with stock from retailers that had over-ordered, which she had to move at clearance rates to keep the company alive.

Wills shares with SmartCompany Plus how she got the company back on track after nearly going bankrupt.

