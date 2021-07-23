Why Pamela Jabbour made 26,000 cold calls to start her business, Total Image Group

This interview covers:

The value of wide market research, and picking up the phone;

How to overcome the loneliness of leading a business; and

Why micromanaging in tough times is counterproductive.

Pamela Jabbour founded Total Image Group in 2005, making 100 cold calls a day to potential clients for 12 months before landing a sale.

In this interview with SmartCompany Plus, she discusses the challenges of selling sustainability, how her business weathered the pandemic, her evolving strategies with hiring and firing, and how she’s learnt to trust her gut.