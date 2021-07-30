Myriota

Myriota co-founder Alex Grant. Source: supplied.

The Right Stuff
Paul Brescia

Selling space: How Myriota brings its high-tech back to Earth

Authors
Paul Brescia
Emerging Technology
articleArticle
7 minute Read
This article explains:
  • Why high-tech products need to be sold on their value, not specs;
  • The importance of selecting your early investors carefully; and
  • How to pitch opportunity to attract the right talent.
South Australian space startup Myriota spun out of a breakthrough at the University of South Australia in 2015, and six years later has attracted more than $50 million in outside investment.
 
Considering co-founder Alex Grant was told they would struggle to raise $20,000, it’s a monumental achievement.
 
Now, the company is aiming for a network of 50 satellites in space, which will connect billions of IoT devices in remote locations, and allow Myriota to sell the downstream benefits of the space boom.
Join Plus to access
Already a Plus member?

More for you from PLUS

image/svg+xml

Get 25% off for 12 months!

Simply enter the promo code GET25 when you select an annual subscription.

GET OFFER