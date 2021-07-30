Selling space: How Myriota brings its high-tech back to Earth

This article explains:

Why high-tech products need to be sold on their value, not specs;

The importance of selecting your early investors carefully; and

How to pitch opportunity to attract the right talent.

South Australian space startup Myriota spun out of a breakthrough at the University of South Australia in 2015, and six years later has attracted more than $50 million in outside investment.

Considering co-founder Alex Grant was told they would struggle to raise $20,000, it’s a monumental achievement.

Now, the company is aiming for a network of 50 satellites in space, which will connect billions of IoT devices in remote locations, and allow Myriota to sell the downstream benefits of the space boom.