This exclusive book extract explains:

Why honest, negative feedback builds trust;

How to encourage employees to trust their decisions; and

The impact of small acts of kindness from the top boss.

Every leader thinks of themselves as kind, as it’s a natural human instinct to care for the people around you.

But when your kindness becomes telling people what they want to hear over what they need to hear, you’re doing both your employees and your business a disservice.

This exclusive extract from Colleen Callander’s debut book, Leader by Design, recounts her 13 years as the chief executive of Sportsgirl and Sussan, and highlights four things all kind leaders do within their businesses.