Exclusive: How Telstra reinvented itself for TikTok and expanded its reach by millions

This article covers:

Where to start your TikTok strategy;

How Telstra achieved millions of views on TikTok with minimal spend; and

Why it’s important to give paid influencers creative freedom on TikTok.

Given TikTok is the only non-Facebook owned social media app to pass three billion downloads, it’s not likely to go away anytime soon.

But how can businesses build their brand by growing an audience on the app?

SmartCompany Plus takes a look at how one of Australia’s biggest brands, Telstra, has found success on the platform by working with influencers and setting a different tone to its other social media accounts.