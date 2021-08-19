Nathan Lyons, better known as @kookingwithakoori on TikTok. Source: Supplied

The Right Stuff
Paul Brescia

Exclusive: How Telstra reinvented itself for TikTok and expanded its reach by millions

Authors
Paul Brescia
Branding, Marketing
articleArticle
7 minute Read

This article covers:

  • Where to start your TikTok strategy;
  • How Telstra achieved millions of views on TikTok with minimal spend; and
  • Why it’s important to give paid influencers creative freedom on TikTok.

Given TikTok is the only non-Facebook owned social media app to pass three billion downloads, it’s not likely to go away anytime soon.

But how can businesses build their brand by growing an audience on the app?

SmartCompany Plus takes a look at how one of Australia’s biggest brands, Telstra, has found success on the platform by working with influencers and setting a different tone to its other social media accounts.

Join Plus to access
Already a Plus member?

More for you from PLUS

image/svg+xml

Try us for 30 days free

Simply enter the code 30FREE when you select a monthly SmartCompany Plus subscription.

Try now