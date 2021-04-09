Behind the curtain: Airtasker founder Tim Fung on what it’s really like to take your company public

In March, entrepreneur Tim Fung rang the bell at the Australian Stock Exchange and stepped into a new era as chief executive of Airtasker — one where he’s heading up a publicly traded company. SmartCompany Plus caught up with Fung after the IPO to discuss the steep learning curve that came along with the public listing.
This piece gives you:
- An honest appraisal of what it’s like to go public;
- The roles Airtasker needed to hire for when listing; and
- What Fung would have done differently with the benefit of hindsight.