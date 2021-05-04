Lessons on supporting and training staff when they’re miles from office headquarters

Imagine your business operated only seven months of the year, in a remote part of Australia, with your staff responsible for the safety of 17 people who are all riding motorcycles.

Renae Kunda, the co-founder of Cape York Motorcycle Adventures, has had to think deeply on this subject to keep her business sustainable, and is now sharing her strategies.

The key is to make the training interesting, while supporting and trusting your staff.

This guide shows you: