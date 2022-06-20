the-stubby-club-dean-dylan-job

The Stubby Club co-founders, Dean Snoxell, Dylan Waugh and Jon Marshall. Source: supplied.

Inspiration
Sam McKeith

The Stubby Club: How three schoolmates built a brand securing deals with the AFL, NFL and Cricket Australia

Authors
Sam McKeith
5 minute Read

In 2018, The Stubby Club co-founders Dean Snoxell, Jon Marshall and Dylan Waugh were running cafes in Melbourne. Four years later, the long-time friends are at the helm of a fast-growing sports merchandise startup that’s on track to log $2.3 million revenue this financial year.

The company, which has so far inked licencing deals with the A-League, NRL, AFL, NFL and Cricket Australia, is poised for further growth, with a $1.5 million equity crowdfunding campaign currently in the works to scale-up its offering to sports fans this year.

The company has come a long way in the $750 million sports merch industry since its early days, when it was run after-hours out of the back of a mate’s factory. 

In those days, Snoxell says the three friends and sports enthusiasts would work all day in their cafes, then shift gears at night in a bid to bring their sports merch brainchild to life.

